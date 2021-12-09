Sunfeast Yippee! goes outdoors with its never-ending noodle strands

Running in Delhi and Kolkata, the campaign is to capture the ‘The Unending Noodle Strands' in people's minds.
ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee!, a popular player in the Instant Noodles industry in India has rolled out ‘The Unending Noodle Strands' an innovative Out Of Home (OOH) campaign across Delhi and Kolkata. The campaign endeavours to create awareness about YiPPee!’s long and slurpy instant noodle strands that are as long as Dhoni’s Sixes and as magical as his victories.
Creatively interpreting YiPPee!’s differentiated product offering of ‘The Unending Noodle Strands'” to its outdoor campaign, advertising agency Mudra Max has conceptualized two dynamic motion-controlled hoardings. The first format features MS Dhoni – the brand ambassador – slurping the long strands of YiPPee! noodles. In the second format, the instant noodles are seen moving in a concentric circle starting from the bowl reaching the fork. These hoardings are placed at prime locations to target prospective consumers.
Elaborating on the idea, an ITC spokesperson said, “Sunfeast YiPPee! is known for delivering innovative, trend-setting and disruptive experiences to its consumers. Through this OOH branding exercise, we have attempted to create a long-lasting impression in the minds of our consumers with an idea to propagate one of the core USPs of the YiPPee! Brand – ‘Looong’ Noodles. To capture the attention of the audience on the move, we have used the motion-controlled hoardings to highlight and showcase product offerings in a playful and creative manner.”
The campaign is running in Delhi and Kolkata region and has been attracting attention and awe from passers-by in high-traffic areas such as Akshardham Road, Delhi and Southern Avenue, Kolkata. To further amplify its reach, digital activations of the OOH campaign on Facebook and Instagram are in progress.
