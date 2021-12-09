Sunfeast Yippee! goes outdoors with its never-ending noodle strands

Elaborating on the idea, an ITC spokesperson said, “Sunfeast YiPPee! is known for delivering innovative, trend-setting and disruptive experiences to its consumers. Through this OOH branding exercise, we have attempted to create a long-lasting impression in the minds of our consumers with an idea to propagate one of the core USPs of the YiPPee! Brand – ‘Looong’ Noodles. To capture the attention of the audience on the move, we have used the motion-controlled hoardings to highlight and showcase product offerings in a playful and creative manner.”