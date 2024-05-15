Sunfeast YiPPee! Magic Masala announces a new promo ad for Maharashtra consumers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee!, an instant noodles and pasta brand, has announced its new consumer promotion for its valued customers in Maharashtra. For a limited time, the brand is offering complimentary Classmate Pencil (Rs 5) with every purchase of a Sunfeast YiPPee! Magic Masala singles pack (Rs 14 @70g).
The new offer aims to tap into the back-to-school sentiment among its relevant target audience. This promotion combines the taste of Sunfeast YiPPee! Magic Masala noodles, a favourite amongst children, with a free Classmate pencil, a popular school essential.
Sunfeast YiPPee! promo ad is currently live. The offer will be available across all retail stores in Maharashtra.