Suniel Shetty stars in U.S. Polo Assn. India's autumn winter'24 campaign

U.S. Polo Assn. India has launched its autumn winter'24 campaign featuring Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The campaign highlights U.S. Polo Assn.’s combination of classic and modern styles. Featuring Suniel Shetty, it showcases winter layering with a focus on fabrics, earthy colours, and equestrian-inspired details.

In the campaign video, Suniel Shetty's styling reflects the modern Indian man. The focus is on winter-appropriate statement outfits for various settings.

In the campaign film, Suniel Shetty invites viewers to explore the collection, saying, “I have been wearing U.S. Polo Assn for a few years now and have been fond of the brand. I hope to see all of you in U.S Polo this holiday season.”

The autumn winter'24 collection includes high-neck pullovers, faux suede jackets, and earthy-toned chinos.