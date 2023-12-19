Sunil Chhetri urges to ‘Share the Bud, Share the Love’ in ACwO’s latest ad film

Expressing his excitement over the launch of a category-creating product, the captain of the National Football Team and brand ambassador of ACwO, Sunil Chhetri, said, “When I first saw the product, I was impressed to say the least. The DwOTS Fire is a game-changer, one that is a mix of a revolutionary idea and great audio quality. It is a testament to ACwO’s push for innovation and I’m certain the product will be well-received by everyone.”