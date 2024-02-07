Sunil Grover stars in Samosa Singh's debut ad film

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film highlights the brand’s idea to serve delicious samosas in a humorous and lighthearted form.
Samosa Singh, a player in the snacking industry, announces the launch of its first advertisement film, which stars the Indian actor and comedian Sunil Grover. The film aims to capture the spirit of delectable samosas via a light-hearted, and funny narrative.
The one-minute commercial employs Sunil's comic timing and pleasant attitude, which aligns with the commitment of Samosa Singh to produce delicious samosas. The film showcases seeks to showcase thrill and excitement that is accompanied by the nostalgia of childhood.
Shikhar Veer Singh, founder, Samosa Singh, comments “This association is more than simply a marketing campaign; it's a celebration of Samosa Singh's joy, flavor, and originality in every bite. We feel that this collaboration would not only make the audience laugh but also leave a lasting taste and impression, underlining Samosa Singh's dedication to offering delight with crispy, savoury samosa”.
Nidhi Singh, co-founder, Samosa Singh, says “We are excited to release our first ad film, and having the versatile Sunil Grover on board makes it more special. His wit and charisma perfectly complement the ethos of our brand, and we feel this partnership will appeal to our target audience.”