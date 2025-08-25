Sunny Cooking Oil’s Ganesh Chaturthi film blends food, family, and festivity

As families across India prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha, Sunny Cooking Oil has released a festive film that celebrates togetherness through the rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Titled Letter to Bappa, the three-minute film follows a young girl’s journey from the city back to her village home, where the celebrations unfold with food, laughter, and shared traditions. The narrative builds to her writing a heartfelt note to Bappa—an anchor that ties the personal to the spiritual, while positioning food as the thread that binds generations.

Produced by AlphaX, the film places Sunny Oil at the heart of these everyday yet festive moments, reinforcing its message, “Life Aapki, Recipe Aapki.” From preparing modaks to festive family spreads, the brand highlights its role in turning meals into memories.

Milind Pingle, CEO - Consumer Products Division at Frigorifico Allana Pvt. Ltd., said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that brings families together, and food is at the centre of every celebration. With our film, we wanted to capture that spirit—the laughter, the togetherness, and the joy of sharing a meal.”

For Dorothy Rebello, Co-founder at AlphaX, the film is rooted in personal experience. “This film is inspired by moments with my daughter during Ganesh Chaturthi. The way children see Bappa with wonder and unfiltered love became the heart of the story. We wanted it to feel human, relatable, and grounded in everyday celebrations.”

With Ganesh Chaturthi seen as both a spiritual and social occasion, Sunny Cooking Oil’s campaign leans into the cultural reality that food sits at the centre of community life. By focusing on shared meals and intergenerational bonds, the film ties festive nostalgia back to the brand’s long-standing promise.