Sunny Deol reprises his iconic 'tareekh pe tareekh' dialogue in Dunzo's latest ad campaign

The first multi-channel ad for Dunzo Daily features references to 'delivery slots' that other platforms are infamous for..
Dunzo Daily, the latest offering from Dunzo in Bangalore, has graced synonymous with ultra-fast grocery delivery. As India’s fastest and leading quick commerce delivery platform, Dunzo has always pushed the envelope in ensuring Users get what they want in the fastest time possible.
In its latest marketing campaign, Grocery ka drama chhodo, Dunzo Daily karo, Dunzo reinforces that proposition and sheds light on the wait time and hassles surrounding online grocery delivery. Kicking off the campaign with its first ad film for Dunzo Daily, veteran actor Sunny Deol reprises his iconic dialogues from Damini and highlights Dunzo Daily’s proposition of seamless, on-demand delivery of groceries.
“With Dunzo Daily we have perfected the balance between speed and selection. With over 2000 products and delivering in 19 minutes, Dunzo Daily is currently the fastest and most efficient way to get daily and weekly groceries delivered. At Dunzo we want to deliver an experience that’s astoundingly better than any offline experience that requires you to wait or walk to your local store or wait for slots from other online platforms. We’re excited for more users to give Dunzo Daily a try and truly feel the difference in what the grocery buying experience should be in 2021,” says Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-founder, Dunzo
Even before the launch of the campaign, Dunzo Daily has witnessed unprecedented demand from users, growing 25% week on week. Leveraging mini-warehouses strategically located across each neighborhood in the city, Dunzo is able to match supply and demand to ensure lightning-fast delivery and a seamless ordering experience through its app. For Users in Bangalore, the new experience is already making a difference in how they shop for their daily essentials.
“Dunzo Daily orders in Richmond Town are usually delivered within 15 mins of ordering, and that’s been great. But today it got done in 8 mins! With a sick kid at home, I really needed the help, and Dunzo made life so much easier by delivering instantly. While I share a compound wall with a supermarket, I am sure I wouldn’t have gotten what I needed in under 10 mins even if I had walked by myself,” says Anjali S, Bangalore User of Dunzo Daily.