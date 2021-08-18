Sunny Deol reprises his iconic 'tareekh pe tareekh' dialogue in Dunzo's latest ad campaign

“With Dunzo Daily we have perfected the balance between speed and selection. With over 2000 products and delivering in 19 minutes, Dunzo Daily is currently the fastest and most efficient way to get daily and weekly groceries delivered. At Dunzo we want to deliver an experience that’s astoundingly better than any offline experience that requires you to wait or walk to your local store or wait for slots from other online platforms. We’re excited for more users to give Dunzo Daily a try and truly feel the difference in what the grocery buying experience should be in 2021,” says Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-founder, Dunzo