Sunny Leone to lead ChocolateX's libido-boosting chocolate launch

Breaking new ground in the wellness industry, ChocolateX, an aphrodisiac chocolate brand, aims to transform India’s approach to sexual health with the launch of its all-natural, libido-boosting chocolates. The brand has welcomed Sunny Leone as its official ambassador, leveraging her influential reach to spark open conversations on intimacy and self-care in India.

Advertisment

In a landscape saturated with pills and chemically formulated solutions, ChocolateX brings a refreshing alternative—a chocolate crafted to boost libido and enhance pleasure. Founded in 2024 by college friends Rafi, Karthik, Srinivasa, and cousins Ravi and Rama, ChocolateX was born from a shared vision to offer natural, wellness-focused options that enhance intimate experiences. With ingredients like Shilajit, Ashwagandha, and Orchis Latifolia Extract, ChocolateX chocolates are designed to deliver quality, safety, and efficacy without unwanted additives or side effects.

Rafi, co-founder of ChocolateX, explains, “ChocolateX helps by enhancing connections and promoting overall wellness, creating a space for individuals and couples to explore and enrich their intimate relationships.”

Speaking about their choice of Sunny Leone as the face of ChocolateX, Rafi adds, “Sunny’s vibrant personality and openness around conversations of self-expression made her a perfect match for ChocolateX. Her connection with a wide audience, especially in the wellness space, complements our goal of reaching people who value authenticity and are ready to embrace a more open dialogue around intimacy.”

The partnership will leverage Leone’s influence through social media campaigns, bold visuals, and storytelling aimed at breaking taboos around sexual wellness. The collaboration seeks to dismantle long-standing stigmas and celebrate India’s heritage as the land of the Kamasutra.

With this initiative, ChocolateX emphasises its commitment to socially responsible messaging, aiming to foster a healthier dialogue around sexual health and encourage acceptance, openness, and wellness in relationships.