'Suno Sabki Karo Multi' is ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund's latest Investor Education & Awareness Initiative

That’s where Multi Asset Allocation Fund comes into play. This fund category is a type of open ended hybrid scheme that invests in at least three asset classes. By investing in this category, you can escape the trouble of investing in each asset class separately and ensure that your investments are diversified across various asset classes. The three most popular asset cases in this scheme include: Equity, Debt and Gold. Each asset class plays a role in balancing the investor portfolio. For example, equity helps in potential wealth creation; gold may help in economic uncertainties by acting as a hedge against inflation; whereas debt aims to offer stability to your investment portfolio. Overall, this scheme – by investing in various asset classes – seeks to offer its investors considerable returns, while limiting the risk of losing money even when the markets are volatile. This is the “advantage of 3-in-1 Fund”.