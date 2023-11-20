Sunrise Spices celebrates Chhath Puja with a regional music video

Commenting on the launch, Piyush Mishra, business head, Sunrise Spices, said, "Chhath Puja is a special occasion for Biharis worldwide; it is a tapestry that binds us to our roots. Through this special music video, we aim to bring to life the essence of homecoming during this revered festival and celebrate the cultural richness that Chhath Puja brings. At Sunrise Spices, we take pride in supporting local artists and celebrating the traditions and heritage of Bihar. This music video serves as a testament to our efforts of adding flavour to festive cooking and enhancing the flavour and spirit of festivities."