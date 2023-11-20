Sunrise Spices celebrates Chhath Puja with a regional music video

The brand has roped in Bihar's local artists for creating a music video, providing them a platform to showcase their skills.
Sunrise Spices, an ITC brand has recently launched a unique range of spices ‘Swaad Bihar Ka’ with packs adorning Madhubani paintings created by four local artists.
The initiative aims to provide a platform to women to use art to capture the culture of Bihar. In continuation to the brand's efforts to bring forward Bihar’s rich culture and delight consumers during the festive days of Chhath, Sunrise has released a music video to celebrate the spirit of homecoming during the Mahaparv.
The song is crafted by Bihari artists- Shubhra Mishra, Nishita Jha, Saloni Bhardwaj and Shruti. The video captures a heartfelt appeal from a mother to her son, urging him to return home for the Chhath Puja celebrations. It reflects the essence of the Chhath festival and the emotions of parents longing for their children's presence during the festive period. It also encapsulates the rituals, traditions and strong sense of community that makes Chhath Puja unique.
Commenting on the launch, Piyush Mishra, business head, Sunrise Spices, said, "Chhath Puja is a special occasion for Biharis worldwide; it is a tapestry that binds us to our roots. Through this special music video, we aim to bring to life the essence of homecoming during this revered festival and celebrate the cultural richness that Chhath Puja brings. At Sunrise Spices, we take pride in supporting local artists and celebrating the traditions and heritage of Bihar. This music video serves as a testament to our efforts of adding flavour to festive cooking and enhancing the flavour and spirit of festivities."
The music video has been released across the brand’s digital social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.