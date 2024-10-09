Sunsilk turns Kolkata trams into festive showcases for Durga Puja

Sunsilk has launched a campaign in Kolkata, using the city’s beloved trams not just as a mode of transportation, but as a celebration of beauty and tradition. From September 27 to October 2, trams have been converted into displays for the #SunsilkShineTram activation, promoting Sunsilk’s Super Shine Hair Serum during Durga Puja.

Advertisment

Kolkata’s trams, an intrinsic part of the city’s culture might not run for much longer, the brand is paying tribute to these symbols while highlighting the beauty and strength of women during Durga Puja.

As Durga Puja approaches, Sunsilk’s Super Shine Hair Serum targets Kolkata’s women looking for shiny, frizz-free hair during the celebrations. The serum is positioned as an essential product for women preparing for the festive season.

Additionally, passengers are invited to engage with Sunsilk by participating in the Sunsilk Super Shine Contest, where they can upload selfies and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #SunsilkShineTram. Winners will be treated to free rides in yellow taxis for pandal hopping during Durga Puja, from October 9 to 12.