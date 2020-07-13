Sunsilk's ad tells a hairdresser's story during the pandemic

The ad by Wunderman Thompson South Asia uses an out-of-work hairdresser to advertise for Sunsilk Black Shine shampoo.
Men, women, children – a large part of the population has been forced to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the problems that the pandemic has given rise to is the unemployment crisis.
Sunsilk’s latest ad by Wunderman Thompson South Asia tells one such story of a hairdresser, who loses her job because of the pandemic. Visuals of the ad suggest that she has recently earned a graduate degree in hairdressing. But because of the ongoing pandemic, customers are unable to visit salons – because of which her job has taken a hit.
The tagline of the campaign is ‘Duniya mein chaao all the time’, and is a bid to encourage girls to stay hopeful, irrespective of circumstances, according to a press note. The film has been released via TV and digital platforms.
Commenting on the film, Ashish Pathak, AVP and senior creative director (art), Wunderman Thompson India, said, “The current pandemic has brought about many changes and disrupted livelihoods, bringing some to a complete standstill. But even among all the chaos, there are those who find a way through."
Pathak adds that the company wanted to celebrate this ‘never give up spirit’, and for a shampoo brand, "Who better than a hairdresser (many of them have lost their jobs due to the current situation) to tell the story of a spirit with a spark, who chooses to shine her way through, even when life seems dull."
"A hat tip to Bob (Good Morning Films) for bringing this story to life, keeping the execution young and upbeat. We plan to roll out more things with this ‘shine through even through the dullest moments’ thought,” he says.
Chandni Kapur, AVP and senior creative director (copy), Wunderman Thompson India, said, “Everyone needs a little hope during these times, and that’s what this film leaves us with - a feeling of hope and inspiration. Let’s all remember that no one can dull the shine in our hair, or in our souls. We hope this film will encourage all women to shine on.”
Roneeta Ghosh, vice president and client services director, Wunderman Thompson India, added, “When we got the brief on Sunsilk Black Shine variant, which is the largest variant in the Sunsilk portfolio, we felt the best way to showcase the benefit of shine can be done by depicting a story of optimism of the young girls. We can correlate the benefit of shine to her life and hair, even in difficult times. It is an inspiring story of many young girls today, which is the target audience of this brand.”
Credits:
Sunsilk HUL Team:
Harman Dhillon - Hair VP
Sushri Panda- Senior Brand Manager- Sunsilk
Pratik Kapadia- Brand Executive- Sunsilk
Sandhya Poojary- Brand Executive- Sunsilk
Agency: Wunderman Thompson South Asia
Regional Creative Director : Tista Sen
AVP & Sr CD (Art): Ashish Pathak
AVP & Sr CD (Copy): Chandni Kapur
Sr VP & Managing Partner: Kishore Tadepalli
VP & CSD: Roneeta Ghosh
Account Director: Megha Sharma
Production House: Good Morning Films