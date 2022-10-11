Supari Studios behind the creative production of CRED’s new content series 'Art of Everything'

The content studio has collaborated with CRED to produce a new content series for Instagram – ‘Art of Everything’.
Supari Studios - the content studio vertical of new-media network Kulfi Collective - has continually delivered differentiated and disruptive visual content pieces, helping brands find their distinct voice in the market. Bringing together talent, storytelling and technology, the content studio has, once again, collaborated with CRED to produce a new content series for Instagram – ‘Art of Everything’.
Supari Studios has produced this series of 8 masterclasses led by successful, renowned, and award-winning experts such as Gulshan Grover, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Supriya Joshi, Kusha Kapila, Baba Sehgal, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ravi Shastri as part of this collaboration. In the short two-minute videos, these mavens are seen advising viewers on the art of everything, including work-life balance, evoking your inner thoughts, and remaining "not out" in life.
Commenting on the collaboration, Manoti Jain, COO, Supari Studios said, "Fintech is usually a serious subject to talk about but CRED is transforming this notion. They're bringing about a behaviour change in this space in a way that gets people to sit up and take notice. In a world of digital-first brand building, share-worthiness is critical. 'Art of Everything' is a take on the culture of online workshops and was created keeping in mind the pulse of their audience. It's a trend we saw boom during the lockdown, that still continues to grow. Capitalising on this relevance, we've conceptualised a series we believe to be relevant, catchy, easy to absorb, and socially conversational"
Parikshit Vivekanand - creative director at Supari Studios added, "Art of Everything is a satirical take on the classic masterclass series that features people who have mastered their art. In line with the concept, we felt it was necessary to give due consideration to topics that don’t normally get covered and feature people who have mastered a very rare kind of art. Building this series was a lot of fun, as it allowed us to tap into the crazier side of building creatives, where content takes mainstage. While deciding the topics, our insights stemmed from pop cultural narratives of our main characters. This kind of helped us think of unique topics like the art of being a villain with Gulshan Grover or the art of emoting with Shreeja Chaturvedi. At Supari Studios we are always pushing the boundaries on concepts and ideas. Our aim is to elevate the methods and modes of storytelling and give it that unique flavour inspired by contextually relevant topics and characters. By doing so, we were able to engage and entertain CRED’s social media community "