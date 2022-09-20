Supari Studios creates an innovative campaign for mCaffeine’s Coffee Face Wash starring Ileana D’Cruz

Commenting on the collaboration, Sakshi Bhasin, creative lead of Supari Studios said, “We were quite excited when mCaffeine approached us to make a film for their coffee face wash, because they are a young, yet established brand willing to break away from the archetypal styles of a face wash commercials. Since Coffee is such a key ingredient in the product, we decided to draw parallels between the feeling you get after you have your first cup of coffee and washing your face with mCaffeine Coffee face wash, to get that freshened up look and feeling. Having Ileana on board as the face of our campaign just made our jobs easier to achieve the tonality and aesthetic appeal we were gunning for.”