Supari Studios curates a campaign ‘Home Team. Home Beer’ for Bira 91's association with Delhi Capitals

The film highlights aspects of Delhi & the Delhi Capitals, connecting with the audience through culture, music, and arts, and the love for cricket and beer.
Bira 91 - a flag bearer in the Indian home-grown beer industry collaborates with Supari Studios for a campaign - Home Team. Home Beer. - to further strengthen its position as the “Official Cheer Partner of the Delhi Capitals”. As part of the campaign, Supari Studios created a film for Bira 91 and executed a peppy chorus amplifying the Delhi Capitals anthem. The film beautifully highlights the relatable aspects of the country's capital & team Delhi Capitals that connect with the audience through culture, music, and arts and the love for cricket and beer. Supari Studios created this film to showcase Delhi, its many flavours, and its love for cricket.
The collaboration fortified Bira 91’s association with Delhi Capitals and reminded consumers that Bira 91’s home ground is Delhi, too. The objective of the partnership between Bira 91 and Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 was to highlight their association with cricket and fuel the start of summer by reaching out to a wider international audience via the IPL. The cricket viewing community is believed to be the largest of all sports and both cricket and beer are undergoing a generational switch as they seek new consumers and new markets with new products.
Talking about the project Joel Nigli (director) of Supari Studios said “Delhi Capitals have had a rocky season this IPL 2022. But when you’re a true fan, you stick by your team through the ups and downs. With the heartwarming emotion of the ‘O Dilli Re’ anthem, and the undying spirit of the DC fans, we tried creating a piece that would depict the strong connection between Bira 91, cricket and Delhi. This campaign is meant to bring out the spirit de corps between the lovers of the city, lovers of Bira 91 and die hard fans of DC.”
Talking about the film, Vishal Gaba, associate director, marketing, Bira 91 said “Cricket and beer are an integral part of Delhi’s spirit and as a brand that is born and based in the heart of the city, Bira 91 holds a strong emotional connect with the home team, Delhi Capitals. We are delighted that Supari Studios was able to bring this connection alive through a vibrant film that is a tribute to the home team and to the city of Delhi.”