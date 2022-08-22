Supari Studios executes cultsport’s "Smart Move" digital marketing campaign

Kalpit Damania, lead - creative producer from Supari Studios said “This was our third collaboration with Cult and we really wanted to nail the essence of using these products in routine life. The biggest opportunity in this series of films was the cycling film as it gave us a much bigger canvas in terms of the narrative. We looked across India for scenic locations and we landed up on the picturesque lanes of Pondicherry. It was an experience unlike no other where we turned a lot of active roads into a playground. Whether it was the use of action-oriented rigs or just trying to execute this behemoth within 3 days of the shoot while running across the city, it was super fun and a surreal experience.”