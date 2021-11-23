Supari Studios, Post Office Studios and Keeda Media launch a new digital media network — Kulfi Collective

The three verticals have now consolidated their strengths and insights from the past decade to create a parent entity known as Kulfi Collective that aims at operating and building brands and studios that function at the intersection of content, commerce and culture for an open, decentralized web 3.0.

Embarking on this new journey, Advait Gupt - Co-founder & CEO - Kulfi Collective, said, “We’ve always believed that storytelling is a powerful tool to shape culture and through Kulfi Collective, we’re on a mission to make the world (wide web) a brighter place, one awesome story at a time. We are committed to building ideas that become a part of our cultural identities and telling stories that serve as a marker of our times.”