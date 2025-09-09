super.money gets Jonty Rhodes to dive for cashbacks in its latest film

super.money, a Flipkart-backed UPI platform, has launched a new digital ad film featuring cricketer Jonty Rhodes as its ‘Cashback Catcher’. Known for his lightning-fast reflexes, agility, and precision on the field, Jonty personifies today’s savvy spender who is nimble, alert, and done with gimmicks.

What happens when one of the world’s greatest fielders starts chasing cashbacks instead of cricket balls? In its latest digital film, super.money brings Jonty Rhodes off the pitch and into everyday life, diving for cashbacks with his trademark agility. The ad film is driven by a simple insight that today’s consumers are expecting a reward from every transaction. According to a recent study, 95% of Indian digital consumers find cashback offers attractive.

Like Jonty dives for every ball on the field, today’s consumer is constantly on the move, looking to catch the best value in every swipe, tap, or scan. Whether it's buying groceries or booking a flight, they want rewards that are instant, real, and reliable. With super.money, it’s no longer a chase, every spend becomes a win, every moment a chance to earn something back. Just like Jonty never let a single run slip by, users never have to let a single rupee go unrewarded.

The film cleverly connects Jonty’s relentless pursuit on the field to the modern consumer’s constant hunt for cashback, a search that finally ends with super.money’s UPI-linked co-branded credit cards in association with banks, which offers up to 3% cashback on every transaction. It taps into the universal thrill of receiving instant rewards across transactions, big or small.

The film aims to build awareness about super.money’s co-branded credit cards with banks and their promise of transparent value. The ad film is currently being launched across digital and social platforms in collaboration with folks from the sports (cricket) world to heighten intrigue and user engagement.

Premanshu Singh, Co-Founder, super.money says “At super.money, we believe rewards should be simple, consistent, and genuinely valuable, not complicated or conditional. Our mission has always been to ensure that users feel the joy of getting something back every time they spend, through flat and reliable cashback. Jonty Rhodes brings that same spirit to life in this campaign, always on the move, always alert, and always diving for what’s truly rewarding. In many ways, Jonty isn’t just playing himself, he is playing every Indian consumer, jumping through apps and finally landing where cashback is real. With this film, we are not just telling a fun story, we are reinforcing our commitment to shift consumer expectations and make tangible rewards a standard.”

Vishal Dayama, Creative Director (for the film) and Founder, Braindad says, “The lengths to which our protagonist goes to avoid losing cashback make this ad film both funny and insightful. Jonty Rhodes brought a physicality and likability that elevated the idea beyond just comedy; it’s about behavior, habit, and the thrill of getting something back.”

Creative Credits:

Agency: Braindad

Creative Director: Vishal Dayama

Director: Ryan Mendonca

Creative Producer: Devarsh Thaker

Writers: Rajat Thakur, Vishal Dayama

Production House: Bang Bang Mediacorp

Distribution: In-House