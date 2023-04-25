Supertails’ D2C vertical Henlo launch #KnockKnockItsHenlo campaign with their dog delivery boy 'Milo'

In this campaign, the company is sending a unique surprise to pet parents of Bengaluru.
Henlo, the D2C brand of Supertails.com, a full-stack tech-enabled pet-care startup, launched a new campaign - #KnockKnockItsHenlo, that's sure to make tails wag! The heartwarming digital campaign showcases the brand's commitment to bringing joy to the homes of pet lovers in a quirky and emotional way. The star of the show is the adorable dog delivery boy “Milo” and the campaign perfectly encapsulates the brand's mission of delivering high-quality pet care products with a furry twist.
In this campaign, Milo embarks on a mission to bring joy to dogs and their loving pet parents across the city. Pet parents received a unique surprise as he stood at the doorstep with their latest order. Milo encouraged the wagging tails of pets to wide-eyed astonishment of pet parents through his visit as Henlo's unique delivery method created a “pawsitive” impact on pet lovers across the city.
The co-founders of Supertails.com, Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, on the launch of their new campaign, said, “The idea behind #KnockKnockItsHenlo campaign was simple, we wanted to bring a smile to the faces of our customers, and their reactions in the video said it all. Through Henlo, our mission has always been to hunt for ways to make nutrition so effective that our pets live their happiest, healthiest, and longest lives. "At Supertails, we will continue to focus on our consumers' experiences and enable the needs of the ever-growing pet parenting community.”
Henlo's quirky delivery method and emotional impact are the perfect embodiment of Supertails' commitment to holistic pet care in India. From pet food and supplies to specialised and trustworthy veterinary care and behaviour training, Supertails is the one-stop shop for all your pet care needs. And with the Henlo dog delivery boy, "Milo," they're delivering the services in the most heartwarming way possible.