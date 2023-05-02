SureRest Mattress announces ad campaign with Tamannah Bhatia as a brand ambassador

The TVC featuring Tamannah in a bridal outfit has been launched across south platforms.
SureRest, a leading mattress brand, has launched a TVC campaign starring Tamannah Bhatia ahead of the wedding season. Earlier this year, the company onboarded the popular Telugu actress as the brand ambassador to engage better with customers and expand its retail footprint. Given that the brand is well known in Telugu-speaking states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamannaah’s star power as a Tollywood actress will help the brand connect with the target market.
The TVC featuring Tamannah is seen in a home that has a wedding, sitting on a new mattress encouraging all newlyweds to have a good beginning with SureRest Mattress. The video ends with a message that people can get free bed sheets, pillows, and pillow covers with SureRest Mattress this wedding season. The mattress brand is also offering discounts of up to 15%.
Speaking about the announcement, Uttam Malani, Executive Director at Centuary Mattress, said, “Tamannaah is a good strategic fit for SureRest. Our focus markets are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other Southern markets, and Tamannaah has a strong following across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. She is an icon people look up to. We are sure the campaign will help the brand SureRest to scale its sales this wedding season.”
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, with an impressive record of superhits in Telugu, said, “SureRest is a household name and stands for quality and innovative products and ranges. The mattresses are one of the best in their segment. I am glad to be able to represent the brand and encourage people to focus on their health. Good sleep means a healthy body, and it is only possible with a suitable mattress.”
SureRest had launched a similar campaign with Tamannaah Bhatia and succeeded in generating the leads as there was a spike of 20% in sales during the campaign. A technologically-superior product, SureRest is also a dominant player in the branded entry-level mattress segment and provides value for money compared to all other products in the same price segment. It is available at over 1000 dealerships spread across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets.