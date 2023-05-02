SureRest Mattress announces ad campaign with Tamannah Bhatia as a brand ambassador

SureRest, a leading mattress brand, has launched a TVC campaign starring Tamannah Bhatia ahead of the wedding season. Earlier this year, the company onboarded the popular Telugu actress as the brand ambassador to engage better with customers and expand its retail footprint. Given that the brand is well known in Telugu-speaking states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tamannaah’s star power as a Tollywood actress will help the brand connect with the target market.

The TVC featuring Tamannah is seen in a home that has a wedding, sitting on a new mattress encouraging all newlyweds to have a good beginning with SureRest Mattress. The video ends with a message that people can get free bed sheets, pillows, and pillow covers with SureRest Mattress this wedding season. The mattress brand is also offering discounts of up to 15%.