Suresh Narayanan Chairman, Nestle India to chair IAA IndiAA Awards

Avinash Pandey president IAA, said we are delighted that Suresh Narayanan Chairman and managing director Nestle India will Chair this elite jury for our prestigious awards for creative excellence. These awards are unique. They are judged only by very senior advertisers, and no one can enter these awards on their own. A select group of senior editors of trade publications who review advertising everyday, prepare a shortlist, thereby ensuring there are no scam ads here.