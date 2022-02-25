Surf Excel celebrates the 'inner child' in new holi campaign

Like every year, Surf excel is back with a Holi campaign bolstering its unique 'Daag Achhe Hain' brand proposition. The new 360 campaign shows a heart-warming gesture by a little girl to include her aunt in the buoyant celebration amongst children. The spirited child protagonist is seen playing colours with her friends when she notices her aunt setting the table of colours and sweets, and enjoying their game, subconsciously wanting to join in. When the little girls insists that her aunt join them, the aunt moves away, saying it’s not her age to play like them. As the girl watches her aunt consciously throw away the colours she had unconsciously picked up in her palms, she covers herself with the colours and runs to her aunt for a hug. This action imprints the aunt’s clothes with a colourful silhouette of the child. Pointing towards the imprint, the girl suggests that this child could play with them. The heart-warming message “Jo rang bachpan lautaye, woh rang achhe hain” makes us examine the boundaries that keep us away from finding the joy of keeping our childhood alive.