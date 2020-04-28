Surf Excel Pakistan's Ramadan spot pays tribute to essential workers

In 2017, the same team came back to create another Ramadan campaign for the brand. We at afaqs! covered the campaign at the time of its release. Speaking about the challenges he faced, Iyer, chairman and chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, says, "2016 was the first time we did the Ramadan ad campaign, so, there were no expectations then. This time around, there was pressure and a certain expectation because of the fact that it went viral. So, we decided to park all that pressure aside and thought... let's do justice to the festival and the brand, and the rest is something that is serendipity. If it happens, great, and if it doesn't then we can't do much about it."