Suryakumar Yadav joins Men of Platinum's bold campaign celebrating character and values

The six-part mini-series titled 'A Minute with Men of Platinum X Suryakumar Yadav' takes on an immersive journey into the life of the cricketer
Platinum Guild International (PGI) India has introduced a new chapter in their story with the addition of leading cricketer SKY - Suryakumar Yadav to their brand. Suryakumar has been selected as the face of the latest campaign due to his journey and rare qualities that align with what platinum represents.
An immersive journey into the life of cricketing talent Suryakumar Yadav is brought to life in a six-part mini-series titled 'A Minute with Men of Platinum X Suryakumar Yadav'. This series follows the threads of his journey and aligns them with the core values that Men of Platinum symbolise.
Suryakumar Yadav said he is excited to be a part of the new Men of Platinum campaign. He went on to say that he believes in the values that the campaign stands for. He also said that he likes the range of sleek, minimal, and contemporary designs offered by the campaign.
Suryakumar's journey from Mumbai to the international cricketing stage is paralleled with the attributes of platinum, highlighting his core values of self-belief, courage, resilience, compassion, endurance, and authenticity.
A Minute with Men of Platinum X Suryakumar Yadav is a series of short episodes each highlighting a different aspect of what it means to be a Man of Platinum. The series starts with an episode about self-belief, followed by one about courage, resilience, compassion, endurance, and staying true. Each episode features a different story from Suryakumar's life that illustrates one of these values.
The new Men of Platinum collection is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India and will be supported by a robust outreach across Television, Print, Digital, Social and PR, just in time for the cricket and festive season.