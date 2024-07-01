Sushmita Sen pays tribute to doctors who gave her a second chance at life in Sun Pharma's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Manisha Koirala, Ankita Kumar and Sujan Mistri have also expressed gratitude to the doctors who have profoundly impacted their lives.
Sun Pharma, a pharmaceutical company unveiled its #SecondBirthDate 2.0 campaign on National Doctors’ Day. This year's initiative features acclaimed actress, Sushmita Sen, who has joined the movement to express her heartfelt gratitude to the real-life heroes who give us a second chance at life.
Building on the success of last year's campaign featuring Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhry, #SecondBirthDate returns with an even greater impact this year. This year, Sushmita Sen led the charge by updating her social media handle with her Second Birth Date on June 28, 2024 and today she shared her second birth certificate with her doctors.
Commenting on the initiative, Sushmita Sen, said, “I am glad to be a part of this Doctors’ Day initiative by Sun Pharma. Today is a day of gratitude. My doctors have given me a second chance at life, and I want to thank them from the top, middle and bottom of my heart.”
Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India business, Sun Pharma, said, “Doctors are our real-life heroes who work tirelessly to save lives, providing hope to millions. With this campaign, we want to celebrate these incredible individuals and shine a light on their selfless service. This initiative is a heartfelt thank you to doctors for their relentless dedication and devotion to improving lives.”
The campaign is garnering interest from people across India, from all walks of life, including several celebrities and influencers, who have joined the movement by updating their Second Birth Date and sharing their personal stories. Film actor, Manisha Koirala, travel content creator, Ankita Kumar and gaming influencer, Sujan Mistri have all come forward to express gratitude to the doctors who have profoundly impacted their lives.
"Regarding the campaign concept, Rohit Devgun, executive creative director and Arun Ganesh, group creative director, Ogilvy India said, "We can never thank doctors enough for all that they do. Last year’s success encouraged us to build #SecondBirthDate into a bigger, more enduring platform - one where more people come forward and express their heartfelt gratitude to doctors. This year we flagged off this initiative by Sun Pharma with Sushmita Sen’s story.”
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head – West, North & East, Wavemaker India said, “The #SecondBirthDate 2.0 initiative carries on the tradition of celebrating the selfless contributions of doctors in our lives. This year's involvement of Sushmita Sen amplifies some real-life stories of gratitude and hope that doctors bring to countless individuals. It's an extraordinaire initiative that casts a light on the invaluable role of doctors in our society. We are incredibly proud to be a part of such a campaign and contribute to the same.”