SVISH Launches New Innovative Campaign #SvishPowtyZone

Elaborating on the idea behind the initiative, Jaideep Mahajan says, “Our aim is to make personal hygiene a habit for millennials. For that, we have to go where our customers want to go. We’ve all experienced unsafe, unhygienic, and unsanitized toilets at such events. They are off-putting and unwanted distractions, to say the least. A lot of thought has gone into pushing the envelope to change that experience. Our toilets might just distract people, but in a good way.”