SW Network bags digital mandate for Haier Appliances India

Priyanka Sethi, head of marketing, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier, we believe in the power of innovation and building meaningful connections with our audience. Partnering with SW Network will allow us to leverage their creative expertise and strategic insights to strengthen our digital presence. This collaboration is pivotal for effectively reaching our target consumers and expanding our digital footprint in the Indian consumer market. We believe that SW Network's innovative and creative approach will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our business objectives in the years to come.”