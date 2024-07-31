SW Network bags digital mandate for Haier Appliances India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This collaboration is set to significantly enhance brand recognition and drive business growth through strategic social media marketing.
SW Network, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the digital mandate for Haier Appliances India. The mandate marks a significant partnership aimed at enhancing its brand awareness and driving business growth. This strategic collaboration will leverage integrated social media marketing, content marketing, and website development services to elevate Haier's presence in the Indian consumer market. The mandate was secured following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by SW Network’s Delhi headquarters.
Haier Appliances India, a global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years, is committed to innovation and excellence. This partnership with SW Network highlights its dedication to maintaining a strong, dynamic, and engaging brand image as a leader in the consumer electronics and home appliances sector across various digital platforms. Under this digital mandate, SW Network will be responsible for executing a comprehensive social media digital mandate that will be designed to resonate with the modern tech-savvy Indian consumer.
“With the increasing importance of digital engagement, it becomes imperative for brands to establish a solid image across digital platforms. At SW Network, we aim to create compelling and effective social media strategies that will enhance the brand's visibility and drive business impact. By harnessing our expertise in social media marketing, content marketing, and website creative services, we aim to consolidate the position of Haier Appliances as a household name across India,” said Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network.
Priyanka Sethi, head of marketing, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier, we believe in the power of innovation and building meaningful connections with our audience. Partnering with SW Network will allow us to leverage their creative expertise and strategic insights to strengthen our digital presence. This collaboration is pivotal for effectively reaching our target consumers and expanding our digital footprint in the Indian consumer market. We believe that SW Network's innovative and creative approach will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our business objectives in the years to come.”
SW Network's holistic 360-degree approach to social media marketing combined with a creative content strategy is sure to elevate Haier Appliances India to new heights.