SW Network bags MTR Foods International Business digital mandate

SW Network, an integrated advertising agency, has been selected by MTR Foods International Business, the flagship brand of Orkla India, to spearhead its social media strategy for its international operations. The win follows a rigorous multi-agency pitch process and will be serviced from the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi.
MTR Foods, known for authentic Indian food marks its global presence for its wide range of packaged products and recipes. The brand has become a household name in countries including the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Its diverse product line, encompasses ready-to-eat curries, rice, and soups; breakfast and dessert mixes; snack mixes; spices and masala; heat-and-eat meals; and a variety of accompaniments such as pickles and papads.
In this strategic partnership, SW Network will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive social media strategy, creating engaging content, and managing the brand’s online reputation.
“We are excited to partner with MTR Foods International Business, a brand synonymous with culinary excellence,” said Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network. "We're excited to leverage our innovative social media strategies to elevate MTR Foods’ global digital presence and forge deeper connections with their diverse international customer base. This partnership presents a unique opportunity to craft captivating campaigns that drive brand engagement and fuel business growth. With MTR Foods’ legacy of authentic spices and food products, we're confident in using social media platforms to cater to the culinary preferences of both Indian and international consumers."
Sneha Kaul, marketing head, Orkla India International Business. "We are thrilled to partner with SW Network as they bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to our social media efforts. Recognizing the critical role of digital marketing in our success, this partnership will help us enhance our strong market position globally and continue to resonate with our devoted customers. Together we aim to pioneer cutting-edge approaches to digital innovation and customer engagement."