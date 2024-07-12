SW Network bags the media mandate for Nef’s Finds

Nefertari Joshi, founder and CEO of Nef’s Finds, commented on this partnership, "Nef's Finds has always believed in clothing and accessories that transcend seasons and celebrate the spirit of endless summers and carefree moments. We see this collaboration with SW Network as a strategic move that will amplify our brand narrative and engage with a wider audience that values sustainable and stylish choices. Our aim at Nef's Finds is to redefine fashion norms while creating a more sustainable and exclusive experience.”