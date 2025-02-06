SW Network launches SW Growth Labs

SW Network, an integrated advertising agency, announces the launch of SW Growth Labs, its new vertical curated to elevate brands through tailored strategies for robust ROI delivery. SW Growth Labs will provide specialised services in performance marketing, media buying, detailed analytics, search engine optimisation and website development.

SW Network has provided services in media buying, branding, lead generation, and D2C growth for years. SW Growth Labs expands these capabilities with a focus on measurable ROI, helping brands navigate a changing market.

Raghav Bagai, co-founder of SW Network, spoke on the agency’s holistic vision: “SW Network has always been about offering integrated marketing solutions. With SW Growth Labs, we’re doubling down on performance-driven services, combining them with our legacy of creative media strategies to take our clients’ growth to the next level. This vertical is built to transform ambition into achievement.”

Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of SW Network, emphasised the evolution of the agency’s offerings: “Our decade-long expertise in media and branding now finds a dedicated home in SW Growth Labs. This isn’t just a new chapter—it’s the next step in our journey to deliver high-impact, ROI-driven campaigns with a focus on D2C, lead generation, and digital excellence. SW Growth Labs represents the synergy between our proven track record and our vision for the future.”

Shlok Hari, director of SW Growth Labs, outlined the vertical’s purpose: “SW Growth Labs was born from a desire to take what SW Network has mastered and deliver it with greater focus. Whether it’s tactical inventory buying, D2C scaling, marketplace upliftment, or advanced tech and analytics, our vertical is designed to push boundaries while staying true to the values of transparency and innovation.”

SW Growth Labs combines media, tech, and branding with SW Network’s creative, creator network, and in-house production. This helps brands increase visibility, drive sales, and maximise ROI while using SW Network’s expertise.