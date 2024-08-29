SW Network wins the creative mandate of udaan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
SW Network, an integrated advertising agency, has been chosen to lead the creative mandate for udaan - India's eB2B platform working to solve the core trade problems faced by small and medium businesses by leveraging technology and bringing the benefits of eCommerce to them.
As per this strategic mandate, SW Network will be responsible for boosting udaan's brand visibility and accelerating business growth through strategic social media marketing and innovative creative initiatives. This mandate will be managed by the Delhi headquarters of SW Network.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, udaan was founded in 2016 with a vision to transform the trade ecosystem and empower small businesses by leveraging technology. udaan operates across diverse categories including FMCG, Staples, Fruits & Vegetables, and Pharma.
With an extensive network of retailers nationwide, thousands of suppliers, and national and regional brands on the platform, udaan enables efficient supply chain and logistics operations driven by technology and focused on B2B trade.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, SW Network, said, "Digital engagement is critical in today's business landscape, and our partnership with udaan is a testament to that. We are committed to crafting social media campaigns that not only enhance udaan's brand visibility but also resonate deeply with its large community of users. Through our innovative storytelling and compelling visual content, we are aiming to not just drive engagement but also foster a lasting connection with every stakeholder in udaan's ecosystem. Our goal will be to solidify udaan's position as the top eB2B platform in India."