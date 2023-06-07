Swaraj Tractors ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

His association with Swaraj Tractors will reinforce the brand’s commitment to provide innovative and reliable mechanisation solutions to farmers in India.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), legendary wicket-keeper-batsman, a farmer and an existing customer of Swaraj Tractors, will now officially endorse the brand. His association with Swaraj Tractors will reinforce the brand’s commitment to provide innovative and reliable mechanisation solutions to farmers in India.
MS Dhoni’s strong connect with the farming community and understanding of the agricultural sector makes this partnership prefect for the brand Swaraj. The announcement was made today, during the grand launch of Swaraj's highly anticipated range of Compact lightweight tractor, the "Swaraj Target."
MS Dhoni said on this, “Coming from a small town, farming is not far from our day-to-day life. I always found it fascinating. When I started spending more time at my farm during the pandemic, I realised we need farm mechanisation to save time and we need a powerful tractor to do the job. This led me to choose Swaraj and I am extremely happy with the product and now to be formally associated with it.”
Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director & CEO Auto and Farm Sector at M&M Ltd., “We are delighted that someone like Dhoni who is into farming and is already using a Swaraj tractor in his farm, has decided to endorse the brand. We strongly believe that his endorsement will motivate young and progressive farmers towards adopting farm mechanisation."
Watch Dhoni talking about his love for farming in this video:
MS Dhoni will feature in a new advertising campaign for Swaraj tractors, which highlights Swaraj tractors' best-in-class features and unrivalled benefits, which will help farmers increase productivity and efficiency.