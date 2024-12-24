All creative leaders should take the in-house agency plunge: Godrej's Swati Bhattacharya

The first woman chief creative officer at an ad agency, Swati Bhattacharya moving to globally head Godrej Creative Lab, the in-house ad agency of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), from the creative chairmanship of the FCB Group, was one of adland's most noteworthy moments in 2024.

With countless awards to her name, including a Glass Lion, her move once again ignited conversations around agencies as external partners against brands getting things done in-house. Alongside GCPL, Zomato and Zepto follow a similar route.

The lab looks after all GCPL's brands including mosquito repellent brand Goodknight, soap giant Cinthol, and condom brand KamaSutra, not only in India but across the world; she pits this against agencies that often make their appearance in the end.

"In agency life, staying in the office three nights is seen as a very sexy thing to do. It's a very stupid thing to do."

"Agencies often come at the end of the tunnel right before the communication. Now, my workday can begin at R&D and end in the design lab. It is not just creating communication," remarks Bhattacharya.

It is this very difference – being involved from scratch then at the very end – that makes her say, "All creative leaders should take the in-house agency plunge."

She harks to an aspect of agency life where a creative was shepherded and if they got too close to the client or decision makers, insecurity would brew in other teams. Here, "you can knock on the doors of anybody."

The privilege of access

Bhattacharya is the global head of Godrej Creative Lab, but she feels her day job has the qualities of a chief marketing officer because of her access to information, which she, in her earlier roles at agencies, did not enjoy.

"Earlier, I didn't have the information. My job was to please my clients with my ideas about stuff that I half knew," she remarks. Now, with her access, her focus has expanded from "inch-wide to so much bigger."

For instance, she now understands how the Russia-Ukraine war affects GCPL's business or how seed oil influences palm oil. Such information, she believes, "empowers creatives otherwise our jobs become performative."

"I love people who are the forever students of advertising."

On a humorous note, she tells us (afaqs!) how she now has the answer to why a client is being chindi. "I have a lot more respect for budgets."

What's your KRA?

The good folks at creative agencies are expected to dole out persuasive work. Does the same benchmark apply to Bhattacharya? Not really.

The asks from Bhattacharya are around "growth and equity"; they can range from growing the category to differentiating oneself from one's peers. "The asks from me are not just on TV or digital. The questions for me are about the quality of conversations that I engage in with R&D or GCPL CEO Sudhir Sitapati."

"GCPL a big, massive place with big, massive brands not just in India, but all over the world."

The right time to go in-house

As in-house agencies grow in number, a question arises – when is the best time to join them? It's a pertinent one because a young agency professional might wonder, "Hey, let me get some experience with diverse brands before focusing on one."

Bhattacharya disagrees and says one of the main traits the young members of her team are learning is efficiency. "In agency life, staying in the office three nights is seen as a very sexy thing to do. It's a very stupid thing to do."

Adding to this, she says they understand budgets, distillation, and media earlier than they'd have in an agency.

"It's not like a performative show that the agency is putting up in the boardroom," she remarks, pointing to an agency's penchant for speaking what it assumes the clients want.

However, there is the issue of an in-house agency crew being restricted to a brand or a company's set of brands, and that kind of tunnel vision can stifle diverse experiences. Bhattacharya points to the company's diverse set of brands: "GCPL a big, massive place with big, massive brands not just in India, but all over the world."

When asked how she goes about hiring people, she was clear: "I love people who are the forever students of advertising." There are always new things coming into the culture, and for her, people who love advertising can keep up with the changes.

Bhattacharya is big on culture because "it is the secret sauce which makes things delicious" and at Godrej, there is a culture of sharing and "what it does is give you an ecosystem to be brave."