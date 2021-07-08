Swiggy and Dunzo ask users to ditch the hills and stay home

In their own unique ways, these brands are requesting people to stay in and prevent third wave of the virus from hitting us.
Remember how people crowded Goa beaches just before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic? History seems to be repeating itself, but this time with the hills instead of beaches.
As soon as daily Covid-19 cases witnessed a persistent dip, thousands of tourists started flocking the hills of Himachal Pradesh to avoid the hot weather of the plains. Last month, the Himachal Pradesh government had eased Covid-19 travel restrictions following which, tourists started to head to higher altitudes, especially to destinations like Shimla, Kullu-Manali and Dharamshala.
Pictures and videos of heavily crowded streets from these hill stations started surfacing on social media. Showing their concern over the issue, brands like Swiggy and Dunzo are urging people, (especially the tourists ignoring pandemic safety protocols that are demanded by the pandemic times to stay at home.
Here is what Swiggy and Dunzo posted on their social media: