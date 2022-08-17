Swiggy and 'The Great Khali' team up to celebrate birthdays this month

Swiggy's 'The Big Birthday Bash' starts August 16 and will continue till September 4.
Food delivery platform Swiggy and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star The Great Khali have come together to celebrate their respective birthdays. The Great Khali and Swiggy will be turning 50 and eight, respectively, this year.
In a series of ads uploaded to the food delivery platform's YouTube channel, The Great Khali and a Swiggy delivery boy announce that the duo will be kickstarting The Big Birthday Bash. It runs from August 16 till September 4, 2022.
The ads feature The Great Khali and Swiggy, which is represented by a delivery partner, in a celebratory mood, talking about the discounts and offers one can avail on both food and grocery delivery via the latter's app.
A press release from Swiggy claims that this year's bash, is the biggest integrated cross-category celebration spanning food delivery, Instamart, and a series of offline events across various cities.
The release also mentions that Swiggy customers across India can avail online offers on food from over a lakh restaurants, and attractive prices and promotions on 1,000-plus products across grocery and daily essential brands on Instamart.
Speaking on The Big Birthday Bash, Anuj Rathi – SVP, revenue and growth at Swiggy, said, “For this year’s The Big Birthday Bash, along with offers across food and Instamart, we’re taking the celebrations offline for the very first time. Customers can experience our curated food festivals and comedy nights happening across 12 cities in India. Swiggy One members will enjoy a host of benefits, including special access, priority seating, and meet and greet with artistes at these events.”
This year, the food delivery platform is taking the celebration offline, with SteppinOut, for both its and non-Swiggy customers. Customers can experience Swiggy’s first-ever offline event The Big Birthday Bash across three cities - Bengaluru (August 20), Chennai (August 27) and Kolkata (August 28). With a perfect concoction of food, music and people, these curated food festivals will feature 35-plus food brands, an envious line-up of musicians, games, dedicated recreational zones, and a lot of birthday cheer.
Swiggy One users can avail additional benefits at comedy night events, including meet and greet with artistes, priority seating and exclusive lounge access at the food festivals. Tickets for on-ground events are available on the Dineout app, Insider and BookMyShow.