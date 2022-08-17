Swiggy and 'The Great Khali' team up to celebrate birthdays this month

Speaking on The Big Birthday Bash, Anuj Rathi – SVP, revenue and growth at Swiggy, said, “For this year’s The Big Birthday Bash, along with offers across food and Instamart, we’re taking the celebrations offline for the very first time. Customers can experience our curated food festivals and comedy nights happening across 12 cities in India. Swiggy One members will enjoy a host of benefits, including special access, priority seating, and meet and greet with artistes at these events.”