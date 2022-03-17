Swiggy asks users to add contact numbers, addresses of family and friends

The food delivery platform's new feature allows a user to add the receiver's contact number and address, while ordering food.
Sometimes, when you order food from food delivery giant Swiggy, it is not always a guilty pleasure. Some people look beyond that, and order food as a gesture of love for their family or friends. However, navigating deliveries can be tricky if the person isn't actually present at that location.
Keeping all this in mind, Swiggy has introduced a feature, which allows a person to add the addresses of their family members and friends. This new feature makes ordering for others easier, without the hassles of coordinating. Swiggy has also released two ads to drive the message home.
In the first ad, we see a woman, who urges her husband to eat healthier food by ordering a salad for him. Instead of reaching his office, the order reaches a random massage parlour. The woman, who is also ironing a shirt at the time, looks on in frustration as her coordination troubles lead to her burning the shirt.
In the second ad, we see a young man brewing a cup of tea, as the delivery person calls, asking for directions to reach his father's house. He hurriedly calls his dad, asking for a landmark, to which the latter vaguely replies that there should be a cow standing somewhere around the area.
The coordination issues pop up once again as the son looks on in frustration at the burnt tea vessel. Both the ads end with a call to action, prompting Swiggy users to add their loved ones addresses in the app using the new feature, in order to have a hassle-free delivery experience in future.