Swiggy attempts to redefine 'Desi masala' for Women's Day

Swiggy’s Instagram reach went up by 7,700 per cent. The app also amassed a 2,100 per cent spike in traffic to its platform from Instagram and a totally unintentional 24 per cent average increase in food orders resembling its most popular voice note creations. The nature of the campaign resulted in 1,165 per cent growth in brand interactions. The campaign crossed borders, receiving entries from Italy, Japan, Thailand and Canada – countries Swiggy doesn’t even deliver to.