Swiggy brings back GIRF 2024 with Rohit Sharma’s 'Bhoolna Mana Hai' campaign

GIRF 2024 features over 10,000 restaurants offering 50% off in 39 cities from September 5 to October 27.
Swiggy announced the second edition of the Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) 2024. With over 10,000 restaurant partners offering flat 50% off across 39 cities in India from September 5 to October 27. Following the success of the previous edition, where diners saved over Rs 120 crores.
This edition will feature nearly double the number of participating restaurants compared to previous edition. Some top names in the hospitality industry will join this event including Socials, Jamie's Pizzeria, Irish House, Fisherman Wharfs, Malaka Spice, Hard Rock Cafe, and luxury and hospitality brands like JW Marriott Group, ITC, and Hyatt. Consumers paying with HDFC Bank credit cards can enjoy an additional 15% discount, making every meal even more rewarding.
GIRF 2024 will also offer perks like free cocktails, mocktails, and happy hours at select restaurants during the course of the festival. This year’s festival will cover a wide range of culinary hotspots across India, from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Goa to emerging destinations like Lucknow, Surat, and Udaipur.
Speaking on the launch of GIRF 2024, Swapnil Bajpai, head at Swiggy Dineout said, “As the festive season approaches, we know our customers are eager to celebrate at their favourite restaurants. The Great Indian Restaurant Festival has been growing bigger with each edition and we're excited to bring it back within the same year due to popular demand. GIRF is Swiggy’s way of bringing together the best restaurants with unbeatable deals, making dining out both affordable and enjoyable. With vibrant flavors and creative dishes from across India, this edition promises to be our grandest yet, and we’re excited to share it with our customers”.
Adding another delectable detail, Swiggy Dineout has also launched the "Bhoolna Mana Hai" campaign featuring Rohit Sharma, to ensure that the Great Indian Restaurant Festival 2024 is an unmissable celebration of flavours, special rewards and unforgettable dining moments. Playing on Rohit’s endearing forgetfulness, the campaign humorously emphasises the importance and urgency of not missing out on GIRF’s unbeatable dining deals, ensuring that food lovers across the nation mark their calendars to check and book deals at their favourite restaurant via Swiggy Dineout.