Swiggy brings back 'Gulaab Jamun Uncle' as the T-20 season begins

Indrasish Mukerjee, the director of the film, added, "Swiggy ads were iconic for the language they had set up a while back with the crisp, silent 20-seconders aided only by Harsha Bhogle’s voice. The format’s always challenging, especially with comprehension and one’s ability to land humor. But we were clear from the outset with what we set out to do, which helped, and it was an absolute pleasure to revive this format and bring Gulaab Jamun Uncle alive once again for this series of three films."