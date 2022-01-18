Swiggy delivers a cheeky print ad for its ‘Health Hub’ offering

It is perhaps the first time we see some promotion and marketing for this in-app feature of the delivery giant.
Swiggy delivered a cheeky print ad in yesterday’s Times of India (TOI) for its ‘Swiggy Health Hub’; an unexpected yet pleasant deviation from its series on ads on different mediums for its Instamart offering.
The ad copy read:
“SALADS and boiled vegetables ARE NOT the only things you’re stuck to. Let’s introduce you to GOOD delish options that make it super exciting For YOU to stick to your resolution to eat rite every day!
Resolved to eat right? Choose from a curated range of over 100,000 delightful dishes that tempt you into eating healthy (and different) every single meal.”
Launched in 2020, the Swiggy Health Hub is an in-app healthy food discovery feature.
As per Swiggy StatEATstics ‘21, the delivery giant’s annual list of what India ordered, the health-focused restaurants on Swiggy HealthHub witnessed a 200 per cent increase in orders.
Bengaluru emerged as India’s most health-conscious city, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai. And, when does India order healthy? Mostly on Mondays and Thursdays. And please note, keto orders grew by 23 per cent and Swiggy saw an 83 per cent surge in vegan and plant-based food orders.
Cover and inside image: @TimesResponse/Twitter