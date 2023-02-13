Swiggy delivers the ‘right order’ at the wrong address in its Valentine’s day film

Created by Talented, the film is a story of a new girl in the city and her journey of finding true love.
Moving to a new city alone can be a daunting experience. Most people leave their hometowns to pursue higher education or for their jobs. There is no one that you can call a friend and you have to make sure that you can quickly make your apartment a home.
Food delivery platform Swiggy’s Valentine’s ad film is a story of a girl named Aashna who has recently moved to Bengaluru to pursue a job. The ad’s narrative highlights how Swiggy’s services can come in handy while the protagonist settles in the new city.
Be it ordering grocery essentials from Swiggy Instamart or using it to order home-like food when having a crazy day at office, the ad film shows how Swiggy becomes Aashna’s rescue app.
The ad film further takes an interesting turn when she mistakenly gets delivered an order of her neighbour. What started as a mistake turns into regular chats and meet ups as the two strangers get to know each other.
Swiggy’s director- brand marketing and social, Sneha John, shared in a LinkedIn post that the film is inspired by her two-states love story.
“There's also a cameo by my first and forever love - Pazham Pori. This one was truly a labour of love brought to life beautifully by the amazing Talented.Agency (noun and adjective :P ) folks,” the post added.
The ad film created by Talented, highlights how Aashna and her new friend, Raghav use different services of the food delivery app like Dineout, Swiggy Genie, and its various features like voice search, saved addresses, etc. along their journey. inspired by my own two-states love story.