Swiggy Dineout announces 7th edition of the Great Indian Restaurant Festival

The brand film features Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar.
Swiggy, India’s leading online food delivery platform, has announced Dineout’s flagship Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) for the first time on their app via Swiggy Dineout with the launch of two brand films featuring popular Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar, encouraging users to book their deals early before they are sold out at their favorite restaurants. Starting from 12th April until 4th June 2023, users of Swiggy Dineout can avail Flat 50% off deals at over 5000+ restaurants across 34 cities in India. Users can save up to 15% more (over and above flat 50% off) with HDFC bank credit cards while dining at their favourite restaurants during the festival. This year's GIRF is set to be the biggest yet, with a larger platform and user base of Swiggy, 10 new cities and greater savings for users than ever before, making it a can't-miss event for food lovers across India.
In order to give foodies the chance to dine out at the best restaurants nationwide, Swiggy dineout has partnered with some of the biggest participating restaurants like Marriott, Pullman, Mainland China, Flurys, Tacobell and Ohri’s. During GIRF, Swiggy will be issuing exclusive limited deals on their app, which can be redeemed at participating restaurants. With GIRF, customers can indulge in their favourite cuisines and explore new and unique dining experiences at a discounted price.
"As we launch the Great Indian Restaurant Festival on the Swiggy app for the first time, I am thrilled to announce that we are opening up a whole new world of dining experiences for our users. This collaborative effort will help them to discover unique culinary gems while supporting the restaurant industry as a whole. At Swiggy, we are committed to promoting local businesses and delivering unparalleled convenience to our customers, and this festival is a testament to that." said Mr. Ankit Mehrotra, co-founder & VP, Swiggy Dineout.