Swiggy Dineout announces 7th edition of the Great Indian Restaurant Festival

Swiggy, India’s leading online food delivery platform, has announced Dineout’s flagship Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) for the first time on their app via Swiggy Dineout with the launch of two brand films featuring popular Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar, encouraging users to book their deals early before they are sold out at their favorite restaurants. Starting from 12th April until 4th June 2023, users of Swiggy Dineout can avail Flat 50% off deals at over 5000+ restaurants across 34 cities in India. Users can save up to 15% more (over and above flat 50% off) with HDFC bank credit cards while dining at their favourite restaurants during the festival. This year's GIRF is set to be the biggest yet, with a larger platform and user base of Swiggy, 10 new cities and greater savings for users than ever before, making it a can't-miss event for food lovers across India.