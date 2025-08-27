Swiggy Dineout brings back GIRF 2025 with Uorfi Javed in a disco-themed campaign

Swiggy is set to redefine dining experiences yet again with the return of its much-anticipated Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) 2025. Starting August 22, during the entire upcoming festive season of 2 months, food lovers across 50 cities in India can enjoy upto 50% discount on dining at 20,000+ top restaurants across categories including cafes, pubs, bars, luxury dining, and family dining restaurants.

Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card users can avail an extra 10% discount, making every meal even more rewarding. Also, with the newly launched DineCash, users can earn cashback equal to 10% of the bill amount.

The company announced that this season of GIRF is themed around ‘Discount Hai Disco’. Swiggy Dineout has rolled out a campaign film starring Uorfi Javed in a disco avatar.

Following the success of earlier editions, which saw millions of diners save over Rs 143 crore collectively, this edition promises to be even bigger. GIRF 2025 will feature a mix of long-time favorites as well as first-time restaurant partners across categories, from luxury dining and family restaurants to buzzing pubs, cafes, and bars.



To make dining out even more rewarding, Swiggy Dineout has introduced DineCash, a cashback program that allows users to earn and redeem DineCash on every transaction made through the platform. With DineCash, the savings do not end with just one meal. Every time a customer pays the bill via Swiggy Dineout, he/she automatically earns 10% of the bill amount as cashback as DineCash, which can be redeemed on the next visit at any partner restaurant.

DineCash is accessible to everyone, making dining out feel more valuable every single time. Whether it’s a college student grabbing a meal, a group of friends trying a new pub, or a family enjoying a weekend dinner, DineCash makes every bill smarter by turning it into savings for the next outing.

This season’s campaign, themed ‘Discount Hai Disco’, captures the joy of irresistible offers with a quirky, celebratory twist. The campaign film, conceptualised by The New Thing, stars Uorfi Javed and brings alive the infectious excitement of such good dining deals, they call for a party.

The film opens with someone sitting in a restaurant. The person, holding a small remote with 2 buttons, says “Isne, mujhe ye dia. The 2 buttons say- 1) Call for Cheque and 2) Call for Disco. The person presses “Call for Disco”. Immediately after this, the lighting in the restaurant changes and blaring music begins to play. Six background dancers barge into the restaurant and surround the person’s table in fast-paced synced choreo. In the next frame, someone rolls in a big disco ball and Uorfi Javed emerges from it. She’s holding a cloche. She opens it to reveal.

Speaking about the return of GIRF, Dhruvish Thakkar, AVP - Revenue & Marketing, Swiggy Dineout, said, “The Great Indian Restaurant Festival has become India’s biggest celebration of dining out, and GIRF 2025 is our biggest and most exciting edition yet. What makes this year special is the launch of DineCash, which ensures the benefits don’t stop at the table but extend to the next meal as well. Our focus with GIRF 2025 was to make it not just about discounts, but about the feeling of celebration and joy that comes with such big dining deals. Discount Hai Disco gave us the perfect canvas to capture that energy — bold, joyful, and unforgettable. With Uorfi Javed bringing her trademark quirk and The New Thing’s creative edge, we’ve built a campaign that turns dining out into a true spectacle.”