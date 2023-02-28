Swiggy Dineout launches its first ad

The brand has kickstarted its promotions by onboarding celeb couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.
After the launch of its Dineout integration, leading food delivery aggregator Swiggy has aired its first ad.
Titled ‘Go Out with Swiggy Dineout’, the ad features newlywed celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, in a comic mise en scène set in a car, bickering over whether to Dineout or Swiggy.
While Dandekar insists on dining out, Akhtar is adamant on using Swiggy. After a brief and mildly heated back and forth, it's the driver’s intervention that puts the matter to rest. Swiggy Dineout, as Akhtar smiles, is the platform’s new offering to book restaurants online.
Swiggy acquired Dineout, an online restaurant booking platform, in May 2022, but only launched the integration a few days ago.
The platform's Dineout services are available in 24 cities across the country, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Goa (North and South), Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur and Vadodara.
Swiggy is also seeing action from another major player.
Zomato, Swiggy’s competitor, has launched a specialised food offering, through ‘Zomato Everyday’.
Pegged as home-style meals crafted by home chefs, the platform is offering relatively cheap meals that have a feel of home. The app also allows users to customise their meals as per their own liking.