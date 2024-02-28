Sharma Ji Ki Beti' recommends Swiggy Dineout

At its core, the "Sharma Ji Ki Beti" campaign embodies a fresh narrative designed to foster a deeper connection between Swiggy Dineout and the dining-out culture in India. With an overwhelming majority of dining transactions occurring offline, the campaign presents an opportunity to seamlessly integrate Swiggy Dineout into the Indian dining lexicon. Beyond facilitating transactions, the campaign aspires to embed Swiggy Dineout into the fabric of the Indian dining-out ritual. The overarching goal is to position Swiggy Dineout as the go-to platform for pre-dining-out considerations, emphasising early decision-making moments. The creative narrative of the campaign draws inspiration from the timeless Indian parental practice of comparing children, encapsulated in the colloquialism "Sharma Ji Ki Beti." This resonant cultural insight serves as the springboard for Swiggy Dineout's innovative approach to dining-out validation.