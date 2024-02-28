Sharma Ji Ki Beti' recommends Swiggy Dineout

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign has been conceptualised by Toaster India.
Swiggy Dineout has recently introduced its new Sharma Ji Ki Beti campaign, with the goal of transforming the dining-out experience for Indian customers. The campaign was created by Toaster India, a creative agency, specifically for Swiggy Dineout. This initiative coincides with Swiggy Dineout's strategic plan to enhance its visibility during the Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF), a key event for the brand.
At its core, the "Sharma Ji Ki Beti" campaign embodies a fresh narrative designed to foster a deeper connection between Swiggy Dineout and the dining-out culture in India. With an overwhelming majority of dining transactions occurring offline, the campaign presents an opportunity to seamlessly integrate Swiggy Dineout into the Indian dining lexicon. Beyond facilitating transactions, the campaign aspires to embed Swiggy Dineout into the fabric of the Indian dining-out ritual. The overarching goal is to position Swiggy Dineout as the go-to platform for pre-dining-out considerations, emphasising early decision-making moments. The creative narrative of the campaign draws inspiration from the timeless Indian parental practice of comparing children, encapsulated in the colloquialism "Sharma Ji Ki Beti." This resonant cultural insight serves as the springboard for Swiggy Dineout's innovative approach to dining-out validation.
Aparna Giridhar, VP, marketing, Swiggy, said, “This creative route plays up a new social validation of using Swiggy Dineout before stepping out as the right way to eat out, especially during our biggest annual festival. By humorously portraying this, we encourage users to emulate 'Sharma ji ki Beti' for seeking the best dining benefits in town. Building on our core mission of providing unparalleled convenience to consumers, this campaign highlights Swiggy Dineout's proposition of seamless & joyful dining with maximum savings."
The campaign debuts alongside Swiggy Dineout's flagship offering of flat 50% off on dining bills at select premium brands during the Great Indian Restaurant Festival. Subsequent quarters will witness the rollout of multiple films, solidifying "Sharma Ji Ki Beti" as the cornerstone of Swiggy Dineout's communication strategy.
“Swiggy Dineout is a dream client for any creative team and we’re so kicked we got to collaborate and create a campaign with them. Humour and a strong insight are given with a brief like this and we hope to do a lot more with Sharmaji ki beti as a character” said Ira G chief creative officer, Toaster India.