Swiggy employee Rajiv Nagarajan in new ad for grocery delivery service

The 15-second spot for 'Instamart' features Swiggy's social media and ORM manager.
Leading online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has launched a new ad for its grocery delivery service 'Instamart'. The 15-second spot features one of the brand’s own employees Rajiv Nagarajan. He has been Swiggy's social media and ORM manager for the past two years.
Nagarajan is responsible for the social media listening strategy for the organisation, including planning and executing, measuring and reporting of performance. Other than maintaining the brand’s social media image, he also takes care of online reputation management and escalation to relevant internal stakeholders.
Sharing the ad on LinkedIn, Nagarajan wrote, “When you think of marketing, you more than likely think of marketing to your customers. It was super fun doing this brief ad for my company Swiggy, exclusive for Instamart service.”
Swiggy had launched its Instamart service to deliver groceries within 45 minutes back in August this year. The move brought the brand in competition with Amazon Fresh, BigBasket, Flipkart Quick and Reliance Jiomart.