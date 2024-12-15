Swiggy Instamart adds a designer touch to shagun lifafas with Manish Malhotra

This wedding season, Swiggy Instamart, an Indian quick commerce platform, has launched a wedding store.

The platform has partnered with fashion designer Manish Malhotra to create exclusive designer shagun lifafas.

To celebrate this partnership, Instamart has launched an ad film featuring Malhotra. The film is a take on the concept of ‘extra’, showing how even the most ordinary experiences can be transformed into something extraordinary with a little flair.

The film follows a delivery executive standing next to his modest bike while the legendary designer examines every detail with his signature keen eye. “Needs more… oomph!” Manish declares, before turning the humble bike into a sparkling work of art.

Handles are adorned with flair, the wheels shimmer with accents, and the seat is draped in gota-patti. As the delivery executive reminds him, “Voh engine hai” (that’s the engine), Manish inquires with his assistant, “He knows he’s delivering a Manish Malhotra, right?”.

Hari Kumar G, chief business officer, Swiggy Instamart, said, “In the past few weeks, we've seen a surge in orders for kurtas, makeup items, and other essentials from Swiggy Instamart's wedding store. Manish Malhotra's brilliance has always brought magic to weddings, and we're excited to showcase his touch on our platform through these exclusive Shagun Lifafas. This partnership combines convenience with luxury, ensuring that this wedding season, everyone can make an entrance—Manish Malhotra style!"

The shagun lifafa—a reimagined traditional wedding gift envelope—is one of the standout items in this collection.

With this collaboration, Swiggy Instamart is reimagining the traditional wedding shopping experience by offering customers the chance to purchase luxurious designer items with the convenience of fast delivery.