Swiggy Instamart gets Falguni Pathak to give a Dandiya tutorial this Navratri

Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Falguni Pathak, a popular Indian singer and performing artist known for her traditional Gujarati for this year’s Navratri festivities. In a dedicated ad film, the quick commerce platform is getting Pathak to share a special Garba tutorial.

The campaign film takes a humorous approach by depicting an invisible protagonist in the film- alluding to the notion that Pathak is only visible during Navratri, with the artist this time making her first Navratri appearance on Swiggy Instamart, via a special collection.

In the ad film, Pathak’s invisibility is marked by a bunch of kids dancing to her voice without actually seeing her, in an elevator where a guard is seen assisting her, or even fans and attendants greeting what appears to be an empty space. The ad film then introduces the ‘Faguni Collection’, a section on Swiggy Instamart that features a variety of Navratri must-haves like Dandiya sticks, ethnic wear, sweets, and puja essentials.

Of late, Swiggy Instamart has been on a spree of collaborations with popular creators and celebrities. Prior to Falguni Pathak, the brand has had notable celebrities as ambassadors such as Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Juhi Chawla, and Rakhi Sawant, among others. On the creators front, the brand has partnered with the likes of Cyrus Sahukar, Puneet Superstar, Dolly Chaiwala, and Chandrika Dikshit (Vada Pav Girl), among others.

As Navratri fever grips the nation, many brands beyond Swiggy Instamart have also gotten in on the celebrations. Some notable brands that have already participated in the festival include Eno, Swiss Beauty, Everlite by Senco Gold, among others.