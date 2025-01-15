Swiggy Instamart reimagines Pongal tradition with voice-activated life-sized pot

This Pongal, Swiggy Instamart is bringing a unique celebration to Chennai with an interactive installation at the iconic Express Avenue Mall. From January 14 to 17, visitors can experience a life-sized Pongal pot that blends tradition with technology in an engaging way.

Inspired by the custom of milk overflowing as a sign of prosperity, Swiggy brings that overflowing spirit into the future with a voice-activated installation. Here’s the fun part: just shout “Pongalo Pongal!” and watch it come to life, dispensing a surprise gift!

Each interaction is unique, as the pot dispenses one gift per shout, ensuring a fresh burst of excitement for every participant. Every time a visitor says “Pongalo Pongal,” the audio detector on the pot will pick up the festive shout and trigger the dispensing system, giving a gift on the spot.

The clay pot, a key element of Pongal festivities, has been reimagined to create moments of joy and excitement for attendees of all ages. The installation is a fusion of festivity, technology, and surprise, making it the perfect spot for friends and families to share in the Pongal spirit. The installation has already sparked conversations on social media, with visitors sharing their excitement and praising Swiggy for creatively connecting with cultural traditions in such an innovative way.