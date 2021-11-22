Swiggy Instamart rides on the popularity of Liril girl waterfall ad

The ad recreates the visuals of Karen Lunel, clad in green under a waterfall, but with a twist.
When Karen Lunel stepped under a waterfall sporting a green swimsuit, Indian advertising, as we knew it, changed forever. The ad was created by late adman Alyque Padamsee, former chief executive of Lintas in India, and featured the young model bathing with Liril soap.
Swiggy's latest Instamart ad pays homage to this ad with a similar setup. We see a woman in a green tank top, bathing near a waterfall and her green soap accidentally falls into the river. Swiggy's Instamart delivery man saves the day with an 'emergency' soap delivery.
This is the latest in a series of ads that Swiggy has been creating to showcase the grocery delivery services of its Instamart wing. The whole ad series pay homage to some of India's most iconic ads. These includes 5 Star's Ramesh Suresh ads, Colgate's 'Kya aapka toothpaste main namak hai?' ads and Zakir Hussain's 'Wah Taj!' commercials for Taj Mahal tea.
The Bengaluru-based food delivery giant launched Instamart last year (2020) in Gurugram, Haryana, to capitalise on consumers’ need for quick doorstep deliveries of groceries during the COVID pandemic. It is present in multiple cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Noida.
Please note that Instamart is different from Swiggy Stores (launched in February 2019) that was the brand's marketplace model for grocery delivery. It was discontinued last year. Many brands that'd entered the e-grocery segment last year during the nationwide COVID-induced lockdown, decided the pull the plug eventually. Some of the big names include Zomato, Paytm and Domino's Pizza.